Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s (SVCBF) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $18.65 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

The Fly

