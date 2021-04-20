Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s (SVCBF) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $18.65 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

