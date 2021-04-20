Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s (SVCBF) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $18.65 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
