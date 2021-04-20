SwftCoin Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $27.92 million and $41.26 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00066295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.00640596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00042196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

