Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.
A number of research firms have commented on SCMWY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
SCMWY stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
