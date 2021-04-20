Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SCMWY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

SCMWY stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

