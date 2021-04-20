Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $202,000 in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 469,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,661 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

Shares of ROUS opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32.

