Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $251,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,164,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $184.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.95. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

