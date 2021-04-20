Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

