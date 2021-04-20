Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

Get Systemax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $45.84.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. Systemax’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other Systemax news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $532,917.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Systemax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Systemax by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Systemax by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Systemax by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Systemax (SYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.