Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $9.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts have commented on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -423.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 415,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

