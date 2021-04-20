TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.