Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 255,398 shares during the period. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Teekay has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of 140 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.