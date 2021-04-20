Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

TELDF stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

