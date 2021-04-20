Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Short Interest Up 33.7% in March

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 27,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $664.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tellurian by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 478,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 440,507 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

