Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) PT Raised to GBX 325 at Berenberg Bank

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Tuesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20.

In other news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 45 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

