Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.58, RTT News reports. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

