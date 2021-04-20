Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4-19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.31 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.

NYSE THC traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 1,123,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -400.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

