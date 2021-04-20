Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $549,036.71 and $81.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,719.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $953.14 or 0.01680453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.27 or 0.00541745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00062083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001704 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004229 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.