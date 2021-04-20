Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

