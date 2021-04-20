Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Shares of TXRH opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

