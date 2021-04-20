The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Allstate traded as high as $122.81 and last traded at $121.63, with a volume of 3792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.20.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

