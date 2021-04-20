The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 1.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 17.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 29.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.98. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.