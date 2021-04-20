The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. 503,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $233.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

