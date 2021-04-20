The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 593,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

