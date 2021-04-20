The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

