The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $336.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $336.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.05.

EL stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $313.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.87 and its 200-day moving average is $260.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

