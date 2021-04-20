The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.05.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $309.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.87 and a 200-day moving average of $260.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $313.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 188.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 31.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

