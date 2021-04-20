The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. The Graph has a market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $291.51 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.79 or 0.00642140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

