The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.87 million, a PE ratio of 84.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 251,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

