The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THG. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.76. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $136.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

