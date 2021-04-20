The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.39

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.39 and last traded at $162.39, with a volume of 2954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

