The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $350.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Home Depot traded as high as $328.72 and last traded at $327.16, with a volume of 88237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.08.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1,809.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 546,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,778,000 after buying an additional 74,458 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.97. The stock has a market cap of $351.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

