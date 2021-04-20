The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,452 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,062. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

