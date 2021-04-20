The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s previous close.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of LOVE opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

