The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Insider Robert Andrew Day Sells 15,555 Shares

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) insider Robert Andrew Day sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £13,377.30 ($17,477.53).

Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £75.09 million and a PE ratio of 24.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.32. The Mission Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.