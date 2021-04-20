The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Stephens

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Stephens from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $177.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.