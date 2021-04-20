The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $210.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $5.98 on Tuesday, hitting $171.74. 160,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,688. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day moving average of $149.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

