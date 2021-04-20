The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

