The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.51

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $347.39 million and $85.93 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Crust (CRU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00242225 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.