The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The Southern makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 43,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,672. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.