The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

