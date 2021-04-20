The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

TD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. 48,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

