The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Truist Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.07.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

