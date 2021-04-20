The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $23.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 125.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,985 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $28,074,000.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 149,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.24.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit