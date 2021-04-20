The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $23.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 125.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,985 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $28,074,000.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 149,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.24.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

