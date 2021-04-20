The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Short Interest Update

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,310,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 23,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,391,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,693 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 284,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

