The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Short Interest Update

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,310,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 23,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.
The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,391,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,693 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 284,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
The Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
