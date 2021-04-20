Thomas A. Thomas Sells 53,750 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SWCH stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Switch by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,751 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 952,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after buying an additional 269,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

