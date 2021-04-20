Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $17.44

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $17.91. Tilray shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 112,179 shares.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

