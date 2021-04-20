Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 458.6 days.

TMTNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Toromont Industries stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

