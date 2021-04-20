Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
TEAF stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $15.00.
About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
