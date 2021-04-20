Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 834 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,245% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $87.85.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
