Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 834 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,245% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

