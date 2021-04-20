TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to $13.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.
Shares of NYSE TAC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 14,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
