TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to $13.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 14,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

