TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $44.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TMDX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,632. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $552,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $509,285.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,818 shares of company stock worth $9,574,295. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

